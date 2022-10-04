A man was taken into custody after he allegedly fired several shots in the presence of his children, according to the Colton Police Department.
No persons were struck by the gunfire, police said.
On Oct. 3 at about 11:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1316 South Meadow Lane in Colton in reference to a possible domestic violence call. As the officers arrived at the location, they could hear gunshots coming from inside an apartment. Officers began evacuating nearby residents.
Officers made contact with the suspect, who initially refused to comply with their commands and remained inside his apartment. After negotiations, the suspect ultimately surrendered to officers.
Further investigation revealed the suspect fired several rounds from a handgun while his seven juvenile children were inside the apartment. The suspect was taken into a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.
The Colton P.D.'s detective bureau was investigating the incident.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Ramirez at (909) 370-5000.
