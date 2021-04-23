Four young men were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a man at a park in Rancho Cucamonga during an incident which was videotaped and seen on social media, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The suspects, ranging in age from 18 to 22, faced charges of battery on a person with serious bodily injury, robbery/strong arm, and false imprisonment with violence.
On April 13, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station received an Instagram video from an anonymous source. The video depicted a violent assault by multiple suspects on a 40-yard Rancho Cucamonga man at Los Amigos Park.
The Sheriff's Department gave this account of the incident:
The first suspect, later identified as Michael Alejo, an 18-year-old Ontario resident, punched the victim in the face, immediately rendering him unconscious. As the victim lay on the ground, the second suspect, later identified as Aaron Kulinski, a 22-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, ran to the victim and kicked him in the head. Alejo and Kulinski continued beating the victim with their hands and feet.
A third suspect who videotaped the attack, later identified as Shant Whitfield, a 19-year-old Upland resident, encouraged the beating and instructed the others to check the victim’s pockets. Kulinski checked the victim’s pockets and stole a pocketknife. When the victim finally got to his feet and attempted to walk away, a fourth suspect, identified as Elijah Barragan, a 20-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, ran up behind the victim and punched him the head, again rendering him unconscious. The beating continued by all four suspects as the video ended.
Through investigation, detectives identified all four suspects.
• On April 14, detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station contacted Kulinski at work and took him into custody. Detectives served a search warrant at Kulinski’s home and recovered gang paraphernalia and the shoes Kulinski allegedly wore during the attack. Detectives also contacted Whitfield at his residence and took him into custody. A search warrant was served at the home and gang paraphernalia was collected.
• On April 19, detectives located Alejo near his residence in Ontario. Detectives transported him to the station for an interview where he was also arrested. A search warrant was served at his residence and gang paraphernalia was found.
• On April 20, Barragan turned himself in to the Rancho Cucamonga Station.
All four suspects were booked in at West Valley Detention Center. Alejo and Whitfield bailed out on $100,000 bail. Kulinski remains in custody on $150,000 bail. Barragan also remains in custody and his bail is set at $50,000.
The video is not being released at this time, the Sheriff's Department said.
The motive for this assault remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
