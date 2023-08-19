A man allegedly shot a 66-year-old person to death after making disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag at a clothing store, and then a short while later, the suspect was killed during a confrontation with deputies, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 18 at 5 p.m., deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station in the San Bernardino Mountains responded to a report of a person who had been shot at the Mag Pi clothing store on Hook Creek Road in Cedar Glen.
When deputies arrived, they located the victim, identified as Laura Ann Carleton, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Carleton deceased at the scene.
During the response to the initial location on Hook Creek Road, deputies received updates from Sheriff’s Dispatch indicating the suspect, who has not been identified, fled on foot, and was seen on Torrey Road, east of Highway 173.
Deputies located the suspect near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road, armed with a handgun, the Sheriff’s Department said.
When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased, the Sheriff’s Department said.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation.
Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before allegedly shooting Carleton.
This investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or got to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.