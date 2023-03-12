A man on parole was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots in a Highland neighborhood on March 10, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 11:42 a.m., deputies from the Highland Station were dispatched to the 25000 block of Byron Street. Upon arrival, they located several fired cartridge casings in the street, and the suspect vehicle was seen driving away. Deputies followed the vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
The driver, Demon Johnson, a 33-year-old San Bernardino resident, was taken into custody without incident. Johnson was found to be on active parole.
During the investigation, deputies found that Johnson fired about 18 gunshots in the air. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Highland Police Station, at (909) 425-9793. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
