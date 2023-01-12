A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department.
In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
While conducting a compliance check at the residence of 38-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez, officers from the Street Crime Attack Team allegedly found him in possession of approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine as well as other illegal narcotics.
Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of selling/transporting narcotics for sale and was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a no-bail warrant related to his probation status.
“As long as criminals continue to blatantly and boldly violate the law, the Rialto Police Department is committed to catching them and pursuing criminal charges against them,” the Facebook post said.
