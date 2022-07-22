A 45-year-old man died in a hit-and-run traffic collision in Highland on July 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At 12:48 a.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East 3rd Street, east of Tippecanoe Avenue, for a report of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, they found the man lying in the westbound lanes of traffic. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced deceased.
The investigation revealed that the man was apparently riding a skateboard in the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene before the deputies arrived. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Caudle of the Region Major Accident Investigation Team at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
