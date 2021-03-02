A man riding a bicycle was shot to death in San Bernardino on Feb. 26, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West 8th Street at about 9:10 p.m. and located the injured victim down, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Anthony Garcia, a 29-year-old Cherry Valley resident.
Investigators learned the victim was in the area on a bicycle when the suspect vehicle approached him. The driver fired numerous rounds from the vehicle, striking Garcia, and then fled the area. The motive for the shooting is unknown. Homicide detectives are following all possible leads to identify the shooter.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective A. Reyna at (909) 384-5628 / reyna_ar@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
