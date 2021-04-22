A man riding a motorcycle died in a traffic collision in Redlands on April 20, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 10:55 p.m., an unidentified driver of a 2009 Silver Harley Davidson Flstn was traveling on the Route 210 Freeway eastbound to Interstate 10 eastbound, within the No. 2 lane, at an unknown speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver turned left and collided into the concrete barrier wall of the transition road. Due to the initial impact, the driver was ejected. As a result of the collision, the driver, a 33-year-old San Bernardino man, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.
At this time, it is unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer B. Holguin at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
