A 63-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle was killed in a traffic collision on Dec. 6, and a female suspect was being sought in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 4:37 p.m., Jeffrey Hewitt of San Bernardino was riding his 2002 Harley Davidson southbound on Arrowhead Avenue, approaching the intersection with Alexander Avenue in San Bernardino.
At the same time, an unknown female driver was operating a 2015 burgundy four-door Kia Optima northbound on Arrowhead at an unknown speed.
For unknown reasons, the female made a left turn in front of Hewitt’s Harley Davidson, causing a collision.
Hewitt was ejected from the motorcycle and was seriously injured at the scene, and medical services responded for treatment and transport. While at a hospital, Hewitt succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision.
The female driver fled the scene in the Kia and was followed by a witness. The Kia was recovered several blocks from the collision site; however, the driver was not located.
It appears inattention may have been a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
