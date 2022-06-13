A man was shot and severely wounded during an incident at a park in Colton on June 11, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 Block of West Laurel Street for a report of a shooting. The victim was located at the scene with life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital.
The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to police arrival. An area check was conducted for the suspect(s), but no one was located, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on this shooting is encouraged to call the Colton P.D.'s Detective Bureau at (909) 370-5000.
