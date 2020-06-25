A 38-year-old man who was suspected of pimping and pandering an adult victim in the downtown area of San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
In recent weeks, the P.D.'s Vice Team had been following up on leads and information regarding the suspect. Through further investigations, the Vice Team was able to gather enough evidence to issue an all points bulletin for the arrest of Anthony Lamar Crawford.
The suspect was located and arrested, and he was with the prostitute/victim at the time. He allegedly had transported the victim from Nevada to California.
The suspect was booked at the San Bernardino Central Detention Center and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
The victim was rescued and provided services from the Victim’s Advocate Group, police said.
