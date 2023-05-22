Police arrested a man and a teenager after receiving a report of two people shooting at each other in a parking lot in the 2000 block of W. Foothill Boulevard in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On the morning of May 21, officers arrived at the location and detained both suspects at the scene, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The investigation revealed that 52-year-old Abel Torosian and a 16-year old boy were in an argument, during which they allegedly pointed loaded guns at each other, police said.
Torosian allegedly fired several rounds at the teenager as he fled. Fortunately, no one was struck by the gunfire.
Officers recovered both firearms and learned that Torosian’s was reported stolen.
The two suspects were taken into custody and booked for numerous felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.