A man who fled after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run collision tried to lie to police to get his vehicle back, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Police responded to the collision at Church Street and Lugonia Avenue in Redlands shortly before 1 a.m. on June 4. The driver struck a utility pole and fled the scene.
Officers found a man matching the driver’s description walking into a residence in the 900 block of Alta Street. The man refused to comply with officers and went into the home, locking the door.
The vehicle was towed.
Later the owner called police, attempting to report his vehicle stolen. When police advised him of the penalties for filing a false report, he hung up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.