A man who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and tried to flee with their young daughter was arrested in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Aug. 27, officers received a call regarding a domestic disturbance, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Once on scene, they were advised by a confidential victim that her ex-boyfriend broke out her bedroom window and crawled into her house against her will. He allegedly proceeded to drag her across the house by her hair, hit her multiple times, and produced a handgun while threatening to kill her. He soon fled the scene with their 2-year-old daughter.
Officers were able to find a location where the suspect was possibly hiding and authored a search warrant promptly. SWAT officers were able to successfully arrest the subject without incident and safely recover the child unharmed and return the toddler to her mother.
The suspect, identified as Raymond Ornelas, is now being held on multiple charges, including burglary, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping.
