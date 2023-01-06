A Huntington Park man who allegedly burglarized two Corky’s restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto in November was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Nov. 28, 2022, the suspect, 28-year-old Angel Chavez, and another man allegedly shattered the patio door window at the Corky's restaurant in Yucaipa. The subjects entered the business, kicked in the office door, and took more than $11,000 from the safe.
Chavez and the other suspect fled the location and proceeded to allegedly burglarize the Corky's in Rialto.
The deposit bag taken from the Rialto location contained a tracking device, showing the bag to be at a gasoline station in Rancho Cucamonga shortly after.
Video surveillance showed Chavez enter the gas station and pay for gas with a large amount of cash. Chavez was wearing the same black/gray Puma shoes and black hoodie that said "FISHCALE" on the front. Chavez's clothing matched the clothing worn by one of the suspects in the burglary at Corky's. While conducting the investigation, a vehicle that was registered to Chavez was identified as being used in several burglaries.
On Jan. 3, a Ramey warrant was authored and signed for the arrest of Chavez for burglary. Then on Jan. 4, Chavez was located at a hotel in Rancho Cucamonga.
Chavez was taken into custody on the Ramey warrant and a search warrant was authored for the hotel room and vehicle in his possession. During a search of Chavez's hotel room, detectives located the following: a silver Taurus 9mm pistol, a 30 round magazine, 46 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a plastic bag containing $74 in various rolled coins, the black hooded sweatshirt with the word "FISHCALE" on the front, and $1,600 in cash.
Chavez is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing the firearm and ammunition. Chavez was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Yucaipa Sheriff's Station at (909) 918-2305. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
