A man who was wanted for allegedly committing 10 armed robberies was arrested after a high-speed chase in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The suspect, Cardeial Damone Kennington, 25, was believed to have been involved in the series of robberies which began on Dec. 11 of last year.
On Feb. 5, Kennington allegedly robbed a local business and attempted to flee in a vehicle when uniformed patrol officers intercepted his attempt. The vehicle was being driven by an additional suspect and led police on a high-speed chase through city streets reaching speeds of more than 80 mph.
The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed, and both suspects attempted to flee on foot and were apprehended by officers.
Evidentiary items linking Kennington to all 10 robberies were found on his person or in the vehicle, police said.
All cases will be presented to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is asked to contact Detective B. Karmann at karmann_br@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5724 or Sergeant B. Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4955.
