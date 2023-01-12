A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville.
Detectives also found that McKinnon was wanted for several robberies in surrounding cities.
San Bernardino P.D. SWAT officers assisted detectives in the service of a search warrant on McKinnon's residence, where additional evidence of the robberies was located. McKinnon was arrested and later confessed to committing the robberies, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 10.
McKinnon is currently in custody with a no-bail warrant and facing 17 robbery charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.