A man who allegedly intended to assault or rob persons in a vehicle died after being struck by that vehicle, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 1:35 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino P.D. responded to reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision in the area of Baseline Street and Wall Avenue.
Upon arrival, Korey Arne King, a 49-year-old transient, was located in the roadway and was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained during the incident.
The vehicle involved in the collision was located and the occupants were identified, questioned, and released.
The preliminary investigation indicated that King intended to assault or rob the occupant of that vehicle, police said.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Thornburg at thornburg_ry@sbcity.org or Sergeant Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org
