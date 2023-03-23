A 59-year-old man who allegedly robbed a bank was arrested after he fled on foot on March 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 3:47 p.m., Scott Malosh entered the Citi Bank located at 25487 Barton Road in Loma Linda. Malosh allegedly claimed to have a firearm and demanded money from the bank employees. Malosh left the Citi Bank on foot with money stolen from the bank, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies arrived on scene within minutes of the robbery. Malosh was apprehended by deputies as he was trying to run away. He was booked into Central Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $60,000 bail.
