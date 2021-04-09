A man who was wanted for an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile was injured when he fled in a vehicle that crashed into a train, according to the Colton Police Department.
On April 5, Jesus Valencia Cruz was identified as the suspect involved in the case. Detectives were able to obtain a Ramey warrant for Cruz for alleged lewd acts involving a child.
Then on April 8 at about 4 p.m., detectives located Cruz parked in his vehicle on a city street in Riverside. When detectives attempted to contact Cruz, he fled at a high rate of speed, police said.
While fleeing, Cruz failed to slow down for a passing train at the intersection of Marlborough and Chicago Avenue in Riverside. Cruz’s vehicle struck the passing train and his vehicle became disabled on the tracks.
Riverside Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and they were able to remove Cruz from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital. Detectives later booked Cruz into West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Colton P.D. Detective Jamie Ramirez at (909) 370-5021.
(0) comments
