A man who allegedly shot and wounded a 71-year-old woman in her Rancho Cucamonga home during an incident in 2017 has been arrested this month, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident took place in the 7100 block of San Carmela Court on Sept. 23, 2017 at 4:07 a.m., when the victim was awoken by the sound of shattered glass. When she examined the cause of the noise, she was confronted by an intruder with a dark scarf over his face. The suspect fired one round at the victim, striking her in the chest, before fleeing on foot. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition after the incident.
Police could not identify any suspects for two years, and then in December of 2019, Rancho Cucamonga Station Detective Richard Hermosillo assumed the investigation. Hermosillo submitted forensic evidence for processing and conducted new interviews.
The investigation led Hermosillo to link Shamar Dequise Wilkins, a 28-year-old Los Angeles resident, to the attempted murder of the victim.
Hermosillo and Detective Sanchez learned that Wilkins was in state prison on an unrelated crime. Hermosillo and Sanchez conducted an interview with Wilkins and following the interview, the case was submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.
On April 6, the District Attorney’s office issued a felony arrest warrant in the amount of $1 million against Wilkins for one count of attempted murder and one count of burglary.
On April 8, upon Wilkins’ release from state prison, he was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on the new charges.
