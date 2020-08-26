A man who allegedly stabbed and injured his father was shot and killed by deputies during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Shortly before noon, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 9400 block of Fairway View Place.
The victim, a 65-year-old man, told dispatchers his son, 39-year-old Mark Dawson Jr., stabbed him and was fighting with him. Dawson Jr. was armed with knives and continued to threaten the victim and made threats to harm responding deputies, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies attempted to get Dawson Jr. to comply and communicate with them but were unsuccessful.
Shortly afterward, deputies forced entry to the home and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, the Sheriff's Department said. Medical aid responded and pronounced Dawson Jr. deceased at the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Detectives from the Homicide Detail responded to conduct the investigation. While processing the scene, detectives recovered the knives used in the attack.
The Riverside County Coroner's Division will conduct the autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Abernathy, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
