A man who was allegedly stealing from a business in Highland was arrested and then charged with murder in connection with a previous incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The murder took place back on May 26, when 47-year-old Brian Luna, a resident of Banning, was found deceased in the middle of the street in the 7200 block of Mira Vista Avenue in Highland. Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail assumed the investigation, and a description of the unidentified suspect was developed.
Then on July 19, deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to a theft at a business on Baseline Street. Deputies located the suspect, who was identified as Michael Curry, a 27-year-old transient.
Curry matched the description of the suspect involved in Luna’s murder. Detectives interviewed and arrested Curry on the murder charge.
Curry was booked in at the Central Detention Center and later transferred to West Valley Detention Center. Curry remains in custody without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
