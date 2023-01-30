A man who allegedly tried to rob a bank in San Bernardino was arrested before he could escape, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank on West Highland Avenue after receiving notice of a possible bank robbery in progress, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino P.D. on Jan. 26.
The officers reached the location so quickly that the suspect was still inside the bank. He was taken into custody without incident.
A week prior, this same suspect allegedly robbed the neighboring Chase Bank, getting away with about $2,000 at that time.
Anyone with information related to these robberies can contact Detective Joyce at (909) 384-5669.
