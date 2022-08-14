A 23-year-old man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is being charged with five felonies, ranging from stalking to using an incendiary device to cause an arson, according to the Montclair Police Department.
On Aug. 9 at about 11 p.m., the Montclair P.D. responded to the 9000 block of Surrey Avenue regarding a Molotov cocktail that was thrown at a victim’s residence.
When officers arrived, they learned the same thing happened the night before at a different family member’s residence. A person of interest was quickly established.
During the investigation, detectives learned that suspect Darwin Alvarado was creating multiple fake Instagram accounts. Alvarado impersonated others with these fake accounts to try to force the victim into being in a relationship with him, police said.
When the victim refused to be Alvarado’s girlfriend, he allegedly escalated his tactics to making false police reports of him being harmed.
When the false report did not help him earn the victim’s affection, Alvarado attempted to use fear by allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at the victim and her family member’s residences.
Detectives reviewed Alvarado’s Instagram account and learned he claimed to be a Division 1 state champion wrestler from UCLA, a medical student at USC, and a cancer survivor.
On Aug. 10, detectives executed a search warrant of Alvarado’s residence in Downey. Evidence linking Alvarado to the crimes was located, police said.
During Alvarado’s interview, he immediately began lying, claiming he had witnessed the death of an off-duty officer a few days prior, police said.
Alvarado showed traits of being a pathological liar as he eventually admitted he never attended either USC or UCLA, has never wrestled for a Division 1 team, and never had cancer, police said.
Ultimately Alvarado admitted to being a complete fraud who threw the Molotov cocktails as a way scaring the innocent victim in hopes she would date him, police said.
Alvarado was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center. On Aug. 12, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office filed the five felony charges.
