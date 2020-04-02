A man who had escaped from prison was shot and wounded by officers who were trying to arrest him in Jurupa Valley, according to the Chino Police Department.
On Feb. 21, Raymond Villa absconded from a Federal Bureau of Prisons reentry center located in El Monte, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Villa is 39 years of age and was a Chino resident prior to his incarceration in federal prison.
On April 1, the Chino Police Department was investigating leads pertaining to Villa’s current location when they found him in Jurupa Valley, which is in Riverside County, just south of Fontana.
Chino officers attempted to take Villa into custody at a business in the 6100 block of Etiwanda Avenue when an officer-involved shooting occurred, the Chino P.D. said.
Villa sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave per department policy.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting, per department policy.
Persons who have additional information regarding the shooting are urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (951) 955-2777.
