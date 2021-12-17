A man who had fallen down an ice chute while hiking was rescued after he was found clinging to a tree on Timber Mountain in the Cucamonga Wilderness, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 16, Fontana Station deputies received a report of the 32-year-old hiker, Nicholas Ardoin, who suffered injuries from the fall and was unable to move. A tree stopped his fall and he held on to it until helped arrived.
Fontana deputies requested assistance from the Sheriff's Aviation Unit to help locate the man and rescue him due to his remote and treacherous location.
Sheriff’s Aviation responded to the area and began searching for Ardoin. Due to poor cellular phone reception, information was limited, and the crew had a difficult time locating him, but they eventually did after an extensive search. The crew of 40-King-3 requested assistance from Air Rescue 307 to assist with a technical hoist.
The crew of Air Rescue 307 arrived at the scene and coordinated with the crew of 40-King-3 to affect a rescue. Air Medic Tom Gallant was lowered via hoist about 175 feet down to a location near Ardoin. The ground was icy, hard packed and the rescuer had to set up anchors to proceed with the rescue operation.
Once secured, the rescuer and hoist operator worked together to get Ardoin out from underneath the trees and hoisted him to the helicopter, all while the pilot kept the helicopter in a hover for an extended amount of time.
Air Medic Melanie Munns rendered medical aid to the hiker while Gallant was hoisted to the helicopter. The crew then transported the hiker to Loma Linda University Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
