A man who originally said his girlfriend committed suicide earlier this year has now been arrested and charged with her murder, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Back on July 3, a shooting took place at an apartment complex at 495 E. 3rd Street in San Bernardino. When officers arrived, they found Zarria Standokes, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.
Her boyfriend, Jamol Stewart, a 20-year-old San Bernardino resident, told detectives at the time that Standokes had committed suicide.
However, detectives kept investigating the case over the course of the next few months and followed up on all leads, evidence at the scene, as well as all forensic evidence. Detectives concluded that this was not a suicide, but rather it was a homicide investigation.
Detectives sent this case to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, and Stewart was later charged with murder. He was arrested in early December and is awaiting court proceedings. He was booked into the San Bernardino County Central Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.