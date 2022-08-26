A man who was identified using a flamethrower during a street takeover event in San Bernardino in April has now been sentenced in connection with the crime.
Eric Hanshaw, aka "Sideshow Tomcat," an Arizona resident, was arrested by police in Phoenix in June, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 26.
This past week, Hanshaw pleaded guilty to unlawfully causing a fire, police said. He will serve 364 days in county jail, be placed on felony probation for two years, and have to pay restitution for the damage he caused, police said.
"We appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in this case and are pleased that Hanshaw was held accountable for his actions," the Facebook post said.
