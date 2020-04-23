A man who was allegedly breaking into a house in San Bernardino was shot and killed by the homeowners on April 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to 355 S. Stoddard Avenue at about 3:56 a.m. after the homeowners shot Shawn McElroy, a 39-year-old San Bernardino resident, when he broke into their residence, police said.
When officers arrived, they found McElroy suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There is no known relationship between the homeowners and McElroy, police said.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Silva at (909) 384-4890 / Silva_To@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.