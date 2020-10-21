A 35-year-old man who was allegedly driving a stolen car died after he was involved in a traffic collision with two other vehicles in Rialto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
On Oct. 17 at about 5:35 p.m., Eduardo Sandoval, a resident of San Bernardino, allegedly stole an Acura Integra from the parking lot of a laundromat in the 400 block of West Baseline Road.
He then traveled eastbound, but when he reached the 300 block of East Baseline Road, he failed to stop for a steady red signal and crashed into the other cars.
Sandoval suffered critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 6:20 p.m.
The other two motorists suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized.
The Rialto Police Department is investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.