A man who was allegedly growing nearly 1,500 marijuana plants at a residence in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested on March 10, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station received an anonymous tip regarding a residence in the 8900 block of Wilson Avenue, and as they began their investigation and examined the house from the outside, they immediately observed several characteristics consistent with operating a marijuana grow house.
Deputies contacted a person in the home, identified as Bingguang Liang, 57, and served a search warrant.
During the search, deputies discovered 1,478 marijuana plants and equipment used for cultivating purposes.
Deputies also discovered the main electrical panel had been tampered with to bypass the electrical meter. Investigators from Southern California Edison responded to the house and estimated the theft of electricity to be worth more than $88,000.
Liang was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $50,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
