A man who was allegedly stabbing a female hostage was shot to death by police in Ontario on Dec. 20, according to the Ontario Police Department.
At 4:53 p.m., Ontario Police responded to the Quality Inn located in the 500 block of North Vineyard Avenue for a call of a possible shooting. The caller informed police dispatch that a female was yelling for help and possibly being held hostage by a male inside the room.
Upon arrival, officers encountered a male holding a female hostage with a knife. The female was in fear for her life and pleading for help. Officers attempted to deescalate the situation by giving commands for the male to drop the knife. The male refused to comply and began to stab the female, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, police said.
The female was transported to a local hospital with lacerations to her neck, arms, and legs, but she was in stable condition.
Officers provided immediate medical aid to the male. The Ontario Fire Department, which was standing by on scene, provided additional medical treatment. The male was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
The knife the suspect was wielding during the attack was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were injured during this incident. There are no outstanding suspects.
The male’s identity will be released through the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office once notifications are complete.
The shooting is being investigated by the Ontario P.D. in coordination with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office as a parallel investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711 or Detective Nicholas Lefler at (909) 408-1830. Information may also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800)78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
