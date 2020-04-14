A man was confronted about his erratic driving and allegedly threatened to shoot the victim with what turned out to be a BB gun, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 11 at about 3:42 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Malachite Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga regarding a report of a man with a gun.
The victim reported he observed a silver Scion driving erratically south on Archibald Avenue. The victim followed the suspect into the Auto Zone parking lot on Foothill and told him to slow down.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jason Silva, a 38-year-old resident of Calimesa, allegedly produced a firearm and asked the victim if he wanted to get shot.
The victim believed it to be a real gun and backed away. The victim then left the area and notified police.
When deputies arrived at the parking lot where the vehicle was last seen, they contacted Silva inside the store and detained him. Deputies searched the vehicle and located a BB gun between the driver’s seat and the center console.
A record check revealed Silva is a convicted felon and is currently out on his own recognizance for a case in Riverside County.
Deputies arrested Silva and booked him in at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.