A 52-year-old man who was driving a motorized scooter died in a traffic collision in Highland on Sept. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 8:15 p.m., Mark Bocanegra, a Highland resident, was riding his 50cc motorized scooter southbound on Church Avenue, between Pacific Street and Baseline Street. At the same time, a 19-year-old Highland man was driving north on Church and completed a left turn onto Stratford Street.
The front of the scooter collided into the passenger’s side of the Ford, causing a major injury to Bocanegra. Lifesaving measures were administered by deputies and the Highland Fire Department. Despite these efforts, Bocanegra was declared deceased at the scene.
