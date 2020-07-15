A 38-year-old man who was employed as a fire captain by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal-Fire) has been arrested on a charge of lewd acts with a minor, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Back in February, the Sheriff's Department Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail opened an investigation alleging sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl from the time she was 10 years old to 15 years old. The suspect was identified as Gerad Bullard, a resident of Yucaipa.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Bullard was arrested under the authority of a warrant. On July 12, he was booked into West Valley Detention Center and his bail was set at $250,000.00.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Shaunna Ables (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
