A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Based on the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the bicyclist was riding westbound on Victoria Park toward Rochester. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Rochester, and the collision occurred after the cyclist made a right turn onto Rochester.
The Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff Station's Major Accident Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any additional information is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call WE-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or go to www.wetip.com.
