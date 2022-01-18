A man who was shot and wounded in San Bernardino was taken to a hospital but died 10 days later, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Jan. 4 at 1:13 a.m., police received 911 calls regarding the incident, which took place in the 200 block of E. Baseline Street. Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported by AMR to a local hospital, and on Jan. 14, he succumbed to his injuries.
He was identified as Eric La Marr Heard, a 51-year-old Victorville resident.
Police said there were several people present at the time of the shooting, but currently there are no witnesses willing to come forward with information. Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and are asking for assistance from the community.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective H. Rodriguez at rodriguez_he@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5628 or Homicide Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909)384-5613.
