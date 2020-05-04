A man who was walking on the Interstate 215 Freeway in San Bernardino died after being struck by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
On May 1 at about 8:47 p.m., the unidentified pedestrian, a 40-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, was walking in an easterly direction across traffic lanes of I-215 northbound, north of 27th Street.
At the same time, a 45-year-old Colton man was driving a 2005 white Ford Crown Victoria on I-215 northbound at an unknown speed.
The front of the Ford collided with the pedestrian, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel, the CHP said.
It is unknown why the pedestrian was walking in the roadway, the CHP said.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer R. Valadez at the San Bernardino CHP Area office at (909) 383-4247.
