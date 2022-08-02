A man, woman, and child were killed and two other persons were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Rialto on Aug. 1, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 6:28 p.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received numerous 9-1-1 calls regarding a vehicle collision in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard.
Officers arrived minutes later and discovered two vehicles engulfed in flames, with several other vehicles damaged. A female driver and female child were trapped inside a Kia Sorento while the vehicle was on fire. Officers attempted to remove both occupants from the Kia while additional officers and bystanders tried to extinguish the flames, but they were unsuccessful. The Rialto Fire Department arrived, extinguished the flames and provided medical aid to the other occupants involved in the collision.
Multiple witnesses reported the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Valley at a high rate of speed when he sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of Willow Avenue. Witnesses reported that after the collision, the Jeep continued east on Valley, traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving on the roadway. As the Jeep traveled east on Valley, it collided with the back of the Kia that was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Valley and Riverside Avenue. Due to the excessive speed of the Jeep, the momentum carried the Kia into the back of a Honda, and four additional vehicles were subsequently involved in the crash. The Kia caught fire along with the Honda it collided into.
The driver of the Jeep, an adult male, and two occupants of the Kia (an adult female driver and child female passenger) were pronounced deceased at the scene. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending next of kin notifications.
Two additional drivers were transported to local hospitals and are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The Rialto Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is currently conducting the investigation. Anyone who may have information about this incident can contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932208834.
