A man from Fontana and a woman and child from San Dimas were killed in a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 in Ontario on June 16, authorities said.
At about 9:30 a.m., a 2011 Volvo tractor pulling a semi-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-10 west of Haven Avenue in the No. 3 lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At the same time, a 2002 Chrysler Voyager van was stopped for traffic ahead and directly behind a 2015 Volvo tractor, pulling a semi-trailer.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the 2011 Volvo tractor allowed his vehicle to collide with the rear of the Voyager. The impact pushed the Voyager forward into the rear trailer of the 2015 Volvo, the CHP said.
According to witnesses, the driver of the 2011 Volvo tractor was traveling at about 60 miles per hour in heavy traffic and did not appear to attempt to stop his vehicle prior to the collision, the CHP said.
All three occupants of the Voyager were declared deceased at the scene by Ontario Fire Department personnel.
They were later identified as Rachel Miller, 27, of San Dimas; Aubree Hardy, 5, of San Dimas; and Aaron Hardy, 25, of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The driver of the 2011 Volvo tractor was transported via ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The CHP is investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.