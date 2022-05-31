Five juveniles were allegedly abused and tortured for about four years in Rialto, and a man and woman have been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Back on Jan. 18, Rialto P.D. Detective Duque was notified of allegations of physical abuse inflicted upon the victims. The information was related to an initial investigation conducted by the Barstow Police Department in August of 2021.
Barstow P.D.'s investigation revealed the victims were allegedly abused for approximately four years while living with their aunt and uncle in the 1000 Block of E. Jackson Street in Rialto.
Duque coordinated forensic interviews with each of the victims, who described various forms of physical abuse and torture, including branding, strangulation, and being shot with pellet guns.
Forensic medical examinations were completed and there was physical evidence including scarring consistent with the victims’ account of the abuse, police said.
On May 25, Jessica Salas-Ruiz and Fernando Inzunza were taken into custody by the Rialto P.D. and booked into West Valley Detention Center on multiple counts of corporal punishment of a child, with bail amounts of $750,000. Additionally, Inzunza was charged with torture.
Witnesses who have more information are urged to contact Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632 or anonymously through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.