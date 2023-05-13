The manager of a towing company was arrested after a vehicle stolen from Rancho Cucamonga was located at a tow yard in Riverside, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 10 at about 11:30 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station served search warrants at two tow yard locations in Riverside in regard to a stolen vehicle. The victim's vehicle was allegedly illegally towed by Inland Towing.
Upon searching the tow yards, deputies located the sought-after stolen vehicle and four additional stolen vehicles, as well as numerous city and hazardous material violations, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Through further investigation, deputies identified other potential victims of vehicle theft. Vehicles identified as stolen were recovered and returned to their owners. Investigations by law enforcement and city officials remain ongoing.
The manager of Inland Towing, Carlos Diaz-Saldana, a 23-year-old Riverside resident, was taken into custody and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Persons who believe they have been a victim of Inland Towing, or have information regarding this incident, are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or go to www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.