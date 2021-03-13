San Bernardino Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 58-year-old man's body was discovered dumped and set on fire on March 10, police said.
Officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and Sterling Avenue at about 4:07 a.m. and found the victim already deceased.
He was identified as Vance Alan Clark Sr., a resident of Highland.
The motive for this incident is unknown and investigators are following all possible leads to identify the suspect(s).
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective D. Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 /king_ja@sbcity.org.
