Police have launched an investigation after finding a body in a roadway in San Bernardino on June 20, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 12:23 p.m., police responded to a 911 call and found the deceased 54-year-old man lying in the 200 block of N. Meridian Avenue. The man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle or vehicles that were northbound on Meridian. The unknown vehicle(s) did not stop to render aid.
It is unknown at this time if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in this collision.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
