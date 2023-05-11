Police arrested a 44-year-old Redlands man on May 9 on a charge of sexual battery after a customer at a massage business reported that the masseuse allegedly inappropriately touched her breasts during a massage, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The alleged incident occurred on March 19 at China Foot Massage, 1150 Brookside Avenue. The victim reported it to police several days later.
Wenjie Chen, who also goes by the name “Jerry,” was taken into custody. Police are seeking other possible victims.
Anyone who may have been a victim or who may have additional information is asked to contact Detective Steve Truong at (909) 798-7643 or by email at struong@redlandspolice.org.
