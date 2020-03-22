Rick Herrick, the mayor of Big Bear Lake, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to a news release issued by the city.
Herrick was tested on March 19 and received a positive test result the following day.
"Thankfully, Mayor Herrick is doing reasonably well and is expected to fully recover," the news release said.
In a message to residents, Herrick said:
"I was tested after a week of self-quarantine following what has felt like a bout with the flu. The results concluded that I’ve contracted the coronavirus, the first confirmed case in Big Bear. This is not the announcement that I imagined, but I hope that by going public on what is normally a private, HIPAA-type subject can be a learning moment for our tight-knit community.
"A week ago, when the first twinge of illness struck me, I followed orders and stayed at home. Although this was not fun or easy, I knew that I was fighting something off and I didn’t need to expose myself to others regardless of the illness. So I worked from home and kept my distance from my wife, frequently washed my hands, used sanitation wipes and hand sanitizer, all while remaining in self-quarantine.
"My symptoms have been relatively mild. I had a waning, low-grade fever, some chest pressure, achiness, and fatigue. It was like the flu but very different at the same time. I’m sure that this novel coronavirus is being carefully studied for cures and patterns, and that the medical world will learn a lot as more data streams in.
"The message I need to convey is to heed the warnings from the World Health Organization as well as from our local public health officials. I am proud to say that our City has been proactive along with our County and State. With that said, it is obvious that this virus is very new and very contagious. Please remember that it’s never too late to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and our community."
