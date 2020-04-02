A member of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department has died after contracting the COVID-19 virus, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Deputy Terrell Young became the first person from the department to succumb to coronavirus, the Facebook post said.
Young, who was most recently assigned to the Cois Byrd Detention Center, died on April 2. He began his career with the Sheriff's Department on Dec. 8, 2005, and also worked assignments at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, Perris Station, Court Services, and Southwest Station.
Young is survived by his wife and four children.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," the Sheriff's Department said.
