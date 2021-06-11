A memorial for San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Dominic Vaca was held on June 11.
A procession in his honor went from the Sheriff Coroner’s Office to Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino.
Vaca, 43, served 17 years with the department and was a sergeant at the Morongo Basin Station. He was the father of two daughters.
"He served the community with pride and professionalism and will be missed by many," the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.
He was fatally shot by a motorcyclist at the end of a pursuit in Yucca Valley on May 31. The suspect in the case was shot and killed by deputies.
