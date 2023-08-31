Merchandise which had a retail value of $3 million was stolen from a warehouse in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident occurred back on June 6, when Rancho Cucamonga deputies took a report of a cargo theft at the warehouse located in the 11700 block of San Marino Street. An unknown subject fraudulently picked up a load of electric head shavers from the warehouse.
Detective Strand investigated the case and obtained information that the stolen merchandise was being stored at an unrelated warehouse in the City of Industry.
On Aug. 30, Rancho Cucamonga detectives served a search warrant at the City of Industry warehouse. During the search warrant service, investigators located 32 pallets of the stolen merchandise.
The suspect(s) have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.